Letter: Celebrating women business owners

March is Women’s History Month and we’d like to highlight some of the great strides women business owners have made over the years. In 2016, over 1.1 million businesses owned by women in the U.S. employed 9.4 million workers with a payroll of $318 billion. Annual receipts of these firms topped $1.5 trillion. There are over 8 million more females that are self-employed. Most female-owned firms (99.9%) are considered small businesses having less than 500 employees.

According to the latest data from the Census Bureau Survey of Business Owners, there were 21,500 woman-owned small businesses in North Dakota in 2017. North Dakota woman-owned businesses employed 25,900 workers in 2017, both increases from 2012 figures.

