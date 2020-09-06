Letter: Celebrate workplace victory on Labor Day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When working people come together, the sky is the limit. Unions enable workers to negotiate for safety on the job, higher pay, better hours, more affordable health care -- and power.

This Labor Day, we’re celebrating union solidarity and letting everyone around us know: Workers First. Vote Union. That’s exactly what the nurses at St. Alexius in Bismarck did when they decided it was time to put people before profits: they joined together and built a union with the help of the Minnesota Nurses Union. This weekend, we can all proudly celebrate their victory negotiating a historic contract in their workplace.

When we’re in a union, we’re all stronger together than we are on our own. We can fight for the fair workplaces we all deserve. Today, no matter how you are celebrating the holiday weekend, let your friends and family know: Unions make us stronger,

If you’re in a union, wear your membership with pride. If you’re not yet in a union, join one today. To all the working people who keep our nation -- and our world -- moving: Happy Labor Day.

Landis Larson

North Dakota AFL-CIO president

