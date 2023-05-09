During the U.S. Travel Association's National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW) May 7-13, 2023, the theme of "Travel Forward" is being celebrated to highlight the travel industry's role in driving innovation, fostering vibrant communities, and boosting local economies. Gov. Doug Burgum's proclamation of North Dakota Travel and Tourism Week recognizes the tourism industry's contribution to sustaining 2,900 small businesses, diversifying the state's economy and improving our quality of life.

As the primary marketing entity shaping North Dakota's image, tourism promotion not only inspires travel but also enhances the state's ability to attract future residents, businesses and investments. And the experiences we sell are also great for our residents.

Here are some ways that you can help to support travel and tourism in North Dakota:

Travel North Dakota! There are many things to see and do in the state, from hiking or biking trails in the Badlands to attending community events, concerts and festivals to exploring the International Peace Garden or honing your skills at one of our legendary golf courses.

Share your travel experiences on social media. When you share your experiences, you help to promote the state and attract new visitors.

Support North Dakota businesses that cater to travelers. When you eat at local restaurants, stay at local hotels, and shop at local stores, you help boost the local economy.

Tourism plays an integral role in supporting jobs, growing our economy, and elevating North Dakota's culture and identity. As we shift our focus forward, we recognize the importance of travel in defining a more innovative, inclusive, and globally competitive state. This National Travel and Tourism Week, we celebrate the vital contribution of travel to our communities, both now and in the future.

To help plan your North Dakota adventure, go to NDtourism.com.

Sara Otte Coleman, Bismarck

North Dakota Tourism director