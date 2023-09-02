As we join family, friends, and neighbors to celebrate the upcoming Labor Day holiday, it’s a good time to reflect on the great life we have in North Dakota. We have beautiful rolling prairies, incredible rugged badlands, endless skies, four distinct seasons, and abundant natural resources. While these are incredible assets to our state, the true key to our success is the people of North Dakota and the incredible things North Dakotans have accomplished through hard work and perseverance.

North Dakota is routinely ranked as the hardest working state in national reporting. The Bureau of Labor Statistics identifies North Dakota as having the highest labor participation rate in the nation at 70.6%. The labor participation rate is the percentage of the population that is either working or actively looking for work. Additionally, North Dakota ranks No. 2 in the nation for having the happiest workforce. It is abundantly clear that North Dakotans do not shy away from hard work, we embrace it. By embracing hard work, our people feed the world, having made North Dakota No. 1 in the production of 13 crops. Our people fuel the world by harnessing our natural resources in the energy sector, ranking No. 3 in annual crude oil production. Our people care for each other with over 67,000 people working in health care, the industry with the highest average employment in the state. These examples are just a fraction of the great things North Dakotans have accomplished.

While our people have created an environment of success, we face many challenges going forward. With the workforce shortage affecting every state in the nation, our communities are aligning with industry and education. Together, they are strategically looking at ways to engage the future of our workforce, our students. Momentum is building with various forms of work-based learning such as apprenticeships and internships. These are examples of how we can all be more intentional about giving these students opportunities to explore their interests and discover their skills to connect them to available jobs within their communities.

This Labor Day and every day, I am grateful for the hard-working and committed North Dakotans who create impact by keeping our economy moving and growing. I’m also grateful for the thousands of volunteers across our state who give their time and talents to further strengthen their communities. Whether I ask newcomers or those who have lived here for years, what it is they love most about North Dakota, they tell me it’s the sense of community and belonging – and I couldn’t agree more. North Dakota is a great place to work and do business, but it’s also a great place to live and raise a family because of the people.

As Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity.” No matter the role you hold in our great state, as you enjoy the Labor Day holiday, I want to thank you for making North Dakota a truly legendary place of which we can all be proud.