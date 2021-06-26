Letter: Celebrate defeat of hateful legislation

Every year we as the larger LGBTQ+ community and our allies celebrate Pride Month in June to commemorate the resistance led by transgender women of color that was ignited at the Stonewall Inn in New York City in 1969, an event largely credited as the beginning of the modern day LGBTQ+ rights movement.

Fast forward to 2021, transgender youth in North Dakota came under attack by far-right wing politicians in the state legislature with the introduction of House Bill 1298, which targeted transgender young people and sought to ban them from playing on sports teams that aligned with their gender identity. Thousands of North Dakotans saw through this thinly veiled attempt to codify discrimination into state law and banded together to voice their opposition to this hateful bill, including many leaders from the local and state business sectors. We commend Governor Burgum for vetoing the bill. Obstructionist legislators attempted to override the veto but thankfully failed to garner enough votes and the veto stood. Additionally, two other bills that targeted LGBTQ+ North Dakotans were withdrawn; an indication the anti-LGBTQ+ legislators didn’t have the support needed to pass their discriminatory agenda. But make no mistake, these out-of-touch politicians will not stop here.