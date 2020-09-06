Letter: Catholics should weigh decision to vote Trump

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local Catholics who supported Trump in 2016 and intend to vote in the November presidential election need to decide whether or not they blindly follow their Bishop. Monsignor Shea and Bishop Kagan were invited guests of Senator Hoeven when Donald Trump spoke at the Mandan refinery in 2016.

The Catholic Church has a long tradition of social action, locally not so much. The December 2019 meeting of the Burleigh County Commission was held at Horizon Middle School because of a large turnout. The controversy was in regard to whether or not additional refugees would be accepted into the county.

Trump's executive order in the fall proposed cutting the number of refugees the following year to the lowest level since Congress passed the Refugee Act in 1980. Trump declared that refugees should be resettled only in places where the state and local governments gave consent. Protestant ministers attended the Burleigh county commission meeting and an episcopal priest spoke in favor of resettling refugees in the county. No Catholic priests attended the commission meeting.