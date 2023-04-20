In Sen. Don Schaible's recent letter to the editor, he says all children ought to eat at school, but that "we also felt that we needed the full budgetary picture" before deciding if kids from families making less than $60,000 should catch a break. It's gross and amoral on the surface. We give all kids books and desks. Of course we should give every kid a hot meal, too.

But he has the pure audacity to say that the school voucher bill is simply designed to "make reimbursement grants available to families below a certain income level."

There's a reason why this snake of a politician slithered his way around the phrase "a certain income level." This handout is for any family of four making $150,000 or less! Private school parents making five times the poverty level get a little slice of $10 million in tax dollars that could have instead gone to literally any other government program that benefits everyone.

"Every legislator is working hard to ensure the best possible education for all students in our state," he said with a straight face. I seriously doubt that and so should you.

The "catchy headlines" are the truth. Don Schaible would rather pay 30% of some well off Fargo kid's Shanley tuition than feed the kids who actually live in and attend school in Mott.

It ain't complicated, folks.

The moral rot in Bismarck is beyond the pale this session. Short of a constitutional convention, there's probably no exterminating the roaches from the Capitol. We have been given the North Dakota we deserve.

Zac Echola, Fargo