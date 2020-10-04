Letter: Care for people from birth to death

I commend my dear friend, Virginia Dolojak, for her commitment to eliminate abortion with her recommendation to vote for Donald Trump. However, I disagree.

America kills in many ways; the most egregious is the death penalty, favored by Republicans. America stands alone with only a few despotic regimes like Saudi Arabia and Iran in continuing this barbaric procedure. Execution is ethically wrong and doubly appalling because it goes against the most important concept in Christianity, and that is redemption. The Trump administration is setting a record for federal executions.

It is also is a black mark against America’s treatment of the sick as 20% of those on the street are insane, and should be in safe institutions.

And then, consider how we treat these people once they are born? Burleigh County had to move their meeting site to a more spacious location to accommodate the huge crowd that objected to bringing in refugees. The U.S. trails the rest of the world in refugee resettlement under this administration.

President Trump continues this evil treatment of immigrants, with zealous Christians standing behind him. The nation is persistently looking for workers that would enhance our economy, fill our vacant apartments, and prove we truly believe in caring for people after they are born.