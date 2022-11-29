Letter: Carbon storage is a unique opportunity

As a landowner and being raised on a farm in Oliver County I was pleased to sign an easement with Summit Carbon Solutions. This project gives Summit an opportunity to lower the carbon score of energy plants in North Dakota. If we don't get onboard, the global market will turn to alternatives that will meet the low carbon demand.

In conversations with other landowners in Oliver County I have found most to be in favor of this project however there is a small percentage that are worried that the CO2 injected underground may have adverse effects on our land several generations down the road. I really don't think that's going to happen as I have the utmost confidence in the research Summit has done and I also feel Summit Management is comprised of top-quality individuals.

Refusing to adapt to new technology could be detrimental to these crucial industries that have carried our state's economy for so long. I could also mean losing several benefits to counties on the project route. North Dakota has a unique opportunity here and I hope we choose to take advantage of it. We all need to realize the carbon score needs to be lowered here and other states, so future generations can live in a cleaner and safer environment.

Kenneth Hintz, Beulah