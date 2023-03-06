I’m a 15-year member with the Laborers International Union of North America Local 563 whose members have been integral in the state’s power generation industry. Pipeline construction is my specialty, and I’ve been involved in many key pipelines here in the state.

North Dakota is poised to be the biggest player in a relatively new industry – carbon capture and sequestration (CCS). Red Trail Ethanol already has its carbon sequestration facility operational and Blue Flint Ethanol will go live with its project later this year.

MinnKota Power has been actively pursuing Project Tundra to construct a $1.5 billion CCS system, having gone through all the engineering and design. The company led the state’s initiatives for years before other organizations started looking at CCS. Rainbow Energy – Coal Creek Station’s owner – is also planning a major CCS project to keep the plant and its valuable employees for many more years.

The nation’s largest CCS pipeline system is planned across five states, culminating in central North Dakota. The state has the best geological formation for carbon capture which could lead to billions in additional projects and jobs.

Unfortunately, CCS is under fire this legislative session with multiple bills seeking to put up roadblocks to development. North Dakota’s energy and agriculture industries, the state’s construction and power maintenance workers and elected state officials should concentrate on the big picture surrounding CCS, actively supporting it, and finding ways to grow this industry.

Keeping North Dakota energy competitive requires carbon emissions management, and I am hoping legislators take appropriate steps to keep our industry alive and well for decades. CCS will allow me the opportunity to continue working in the state, instead of chasing pipeline work all across the country.

Cliff Stargile, Mandan