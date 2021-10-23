Letter: Carbon capture, sequestration important part of North Dakota's energy future

Over the past decade and more, North Dakota has embraced emerging industries that produced job creation and economic growth beyond the national average. As a result, our state has been well positioned to withstand the inevitable economic downturns, including the ongoing fallout from the global health pandemic, trade wars, and more. Even with those challenges, North Dakota is poised to unlock new opportunities to bring about long-term economic gains for families and communities across the state. Carbon capture and sequestration, particularly within the ethanol industry, top the list.

While there are certainly differing opinions on the impact of carbon emissions, the economic benefits of carbon capture and sequestration are undeniable. A number of states have adopted or are considering low carbon fuel standards. These markets pay a premium for fuels with reduced carbon intensity (CI) scores. Ethanol plants utilizing carbon capture and sequestration will immediately realize a substantial reduction in the CI score of their product and put ethanol on track to be a net-zero fuel by the end of the decade. As a result, these facilities can access the growing low carbon fuel markets and earn a more substantial profit, bolstering the ethanol industry that here in North Dakota supports more than 10,000 jobs and contributes nearly $650 million to the annual GDP in the United States.

Local ethanol plants purchase roughly 50% of all the corn grown in North Dakota. Maintaining this critical end market for corn will help maintain the profitability of farmers and keep our ag economy vibrant and growing.

This is exactly the approach being proposed by Summit Carbon Solutions. The company’s Midwest Carbon Express project is a partnership with 31 ethanol plants across the upper Midwest, including Tharaldson Ethanol in Casselton, where I am privileged to serve as chief operating officer. Through a $4.5 billion private investment, Summit Carbon Solutions will create new infrastructure to capture up to 12 million tons of carbon dioxide yearly. That captured CO2 will be transported through a state-of-the-art pipeline system to just outside of Bismarck where it will be permanently and safely sequestered. This permanent storage opportunity will provide meaningful compensation to local landowners and an ongoing source of economic development for the state for years to come.

Recently state officials granted approval for the first carbon dioxide storage project in North Dakota. State Minerals Resources Director Lynn Helms noted that those approvals represented a “landmark day” for the state. I agree and strongly believe that carbon capture and sequestration should be an important part of our future, particularly the Midwest Carbon Express project. With more than 5,000 miles of CO2 pipelines already in operation in the U.S. and carbon capture technology deployed at more than 40 ethanol plants nationally, Summit Carbon Solutions is offering a proven, safe approach that will drive economic growth, improve environmental outcomes, and boost critical industries in North Dakota. I hope that state and local officials, landowners, and citizens will embrace this project just as they have embraced other recent innovative investments.

Ryan Thorpe is chief operating officer of Tharaldson Ethanol, Casselton.

