Letter: Carbon capture is missing the point

You certainly are the most creative –- and sometimes insolent -– species I have placed on Earth. But your current scheme takes the prize: “Carbon Capture and Sequestration." Listen: I devised a perfect CC&S system millions of years ago: the coal you plan to burn contains the carbon from my technology. My technique has many more dimensions and benefits than your tortured efforts. It not only captures the carbon; it also holds the soil and helps purify water systems; provides shade, shelter and food for millions of species, such as berries for birds and fruits and nuts suited to humans (delicate creatures that you are!). Houses, sculpture and furniture are cleverly designed from my system. It is self-reproducing through my own ingenious methods (no huge machines or laborious scientific methods needed, though intelligence, and some sweat equity are crucial to keep my system reproducing). My system also provides stunning beauty –- a feature most appreciated by your somewhat intelligent species. Better-informed folks already know my system helps reduce crime in urban areas. A few of you (thanks!) have produced poetry, music, scientific books, and other creations in honor of my CC&S system. In English you call it TREES.