Letter: Cara Mund is a typical politician

It has only taken Cara Mund two months to show that she is a typical politician who will say anything to get elected. Mund entered the race to represent North Dakota in the U.S. House of Representatives in August. Shortly after, she told KFGO that the “driving force” behind her decision to run was the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Fast forward to today and Mund is running digital ads declaring it was her opponent’s voting record that pushed her to run.

What is different now that is causing Mund to change her tune from one liberal talking point to another? The simple answer is that as the Dobbs decision is less of a focus on cable news, Mund is scrambling to find new things to say.

It is sad that Mund has shown us her true stripes as a typical politician. She obviously believes she can flip-flop on the truth and North Dakota’s voters won’t be paying attention. She does not deserve our support.

Sierra Heitkamp, Barney

