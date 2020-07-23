Letter: Can't we just all be Americans?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On July 12, in The Bismarck Tribune, the sage of North Dakota, Lloyd Omdahl, favored us with another of his interesting, if angry, columns. His headline scolds us that, “Nobody is abolishing law enforcement.” There are voices in congress demanding the police should be defunded, and abolished, but, he assures us this will not happen. His reassurance is interesting as are some statements in the column.

His opening sentence is, “After 400 years of slavery African Americans are entitled to support the abolition of police organizations that have been the iron fist for white society.” Omdahl nicely hands out a ticket of entitlement to, “support the abolition of police organizations…”

If we accept the New York Times date on the beginning of slavery in America as 1619, then, according to Omdahl, slavery did not end until 2019. Who knew? And, all the while, we in “white society” have been supporting an “iron fist,” towards African Americans. I guess that would include the northern white boys who died in the civil war.

Yet, we are even worse, according to Omdahl, “Just because white people are in the majority is no excuse to keep defending inherent bigotry harbored in the depth of every human heart.” Is it really every human heart, or just white hearts, he chastises?