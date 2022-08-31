Letter: Candidate's view on abortion difficult to support

The campaign letter by Mr. Les Witkowski, Aug. 18, 2022, was very concerning for the Right to Life belief.

It is very difficult to understand why a Catholic would support a candidate for public office who has spoken publicly that if elected she would fight to keep abortion, the killing of babies, legal in North Dakota.

It is most important that Christians pray for those who support this horrible procedure to the unborn and our society.

We need to know what the right to life, liberty and freedom really means.

Pius Ternes, Bismarck