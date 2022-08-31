 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Candidate's view on abortion difficult to support

  • 0

The campaign letter by Mr. Les Witkowski, Aug. 18, 2022, was very concerning for the Right to Life belief.

It is very difficult to understand why a Catholic would support a candidate for public office who has spoken publicly that if elected she would fight to keep abortion, the killing of babies, legal in North Dakota.

It is most important that Christians pray for those who support this horrible procedure to the unborn and our society.

We need to know what the right to life, liberty and freedom really means.

Pius Ternes, Bismarck

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News