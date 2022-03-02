Letter: Candidate's values inspired support

I’m a mother of four; sleep is a luxury, a night out alone a rarity, and both were worth sacrificing to attend the District 33 Republican endorsement convention. I’m tired of the fear, the benefits to the few at the cost of the masses, my children being used as pawns, and straying so brazenly from the path our forefathers intended.

My family recently moved to North Dakota to find representation that supported our family's values, dreams, and way of life. My husband and I were sorely disappointed to find recent proposed legislation adversely affected our children in schools, the medical field was still under siege, and the foundation our country was built on was being stripped away and rationalized. When Keith Boehm stepped up with his business experience, faith, family values, passion for the energy industry, and conviction to fight government overreach it inspired action.

Our community in District 33 has rallied, found a voice in one of our own, and shouted our desire for change. Go out to your government meetings; take a stand for the children, your freedoms, and use your abilities for a tomorrow you can be proud of.

Martha Andersen, Golden Valley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0