Letter: Candidates should skip vague promises

You want my vote. Here is a wish list of what I would (or would not) like to hear from you.

I don't want to hear about abortion. As a nation we lack the social maturity to arrive at any sort of middle ground and clearly relish the ongoing battle for dominance. Hint. When traffic deaths were climbing in the 1950s and 1960s because of poor automobile design, opposition to seat belts and poor road design, we didn't pass laws making traffic deaths unlawful. We implemented defensive driving, forced the auto makers to improve their designs, improved roads and cracked down on drinking and driving. The death toll dropped.

What about immigration? America is a nation of immigrants, but immigration has been a managed affair for most of our history. What is going on now at our southern border is chaos.

I would like to hear about gun control. The second amendment starts with the words "a well regulated militia." Nearly all of our massacres have been perpetrated by lone gunmen. In the Uvalde catastrophe, there was a hoard of armed officers and lone shooter.

Militia anyone?

I don't want to hear that the other side is going to destroy our democracy, upend the rule of law or that we will see the instantaneous end of entitlements and programs that are embedded in our economy. Those people across the aisle are not the enemy.

Competitors certainly, but they are not stupid nor evil. Grow up, stop showing them an upraised middle finger.

You make many promises. I don't want to hear vague, meaningless references to elites and the middle class. Skip the claims to leadership and passion. Make me believe that you can work across the political boundary to improve things.

Vern Mastel, Mandan