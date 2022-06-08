Letter: Candidate's property tax promise suspect

I've received some mailers on behalf of a candidate for state senator in the district in which I live. One of his goals is to lower property taxes.

I wasn't able to find any information as to where the money will come from. Will it will come from the Legacy Fund?

At the risk of sounding callous, let the cities deal with their property tax needs, and not become “addicted” to receiving assistance from the state for their problems.

All of us are probably in favor of lower taxes. But he has picked a finite group that helps property owners but not those who are currently unable to own a home.

If he wants to spend state surplus, perhaps it would be more equitable to reduce the state sales tax or the state income tax. This will impact far more people positively. And reducing the state sales tax would even help those who have no income other than retirement funds.

The goals he mentions are all worthy goals, BUT he doesn't mention how they can be achieved.

I don't know yet who I will vote for, but I would like to see EVERY person who is seeking a public office provide some details of how to achieve the goals they endorse.

Paul Johnson, Bismarck

