Letter: Candidate serves Burleigh families

I am writing to endorse Becky Matthews for Burleigh County Commission. My wife and I first met Becky Matthews 11 years ago when she contacted us to discuss our newborn child’s disability. Countless parents in our community have received similar calls and messages from Becky. She tirelessly and graciously provides support and guidance to families of disabled children. She not only helps families navigate the ins and outs of state and federal benefits programs and private insurance, she also arranges support for families who are experiencing poverty, homelessness, and food insecurity in addition to disability and complex medical needs. Becky Matthews knows how to help families in need, and her knowledge and determination should be put to use helping all the families of Burleigh County.