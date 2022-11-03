Letter: Candidate conflict could affect votes

On Sept. 13 I received an email from lobbyist Amy Cleary in my state Senate inbox on behalf of her client, Summit Carbon Solutions. It reminded me that a situation could develop into an ethical conflict of interest in the state Senate.

Amy's husband, Sean, is a candidate for the Senate in District 35. If elected, he would naturally find it hard to argue or vote against his wife's clients. He naturally supports her work, and she supports him. Also, opposing her clients' wishes could negatively affect her job and her household income. Summit Carbon is only one of Amy's clients.

A Republican lobbyist expects her lobbying firm to touch 25-30% of the most important legislation next session. Amy's employer is Sean's single biggest individual contributor. They don't expect him to oppose them.

In a citizen legislature where legislators' offices are their desks or even in their homes, lobbyists provide useful information. Lobbyists will be even more influential in the process if term limits result in a Legislature of less experienced Senators and Representatives. Experienced legislators read and listen to what lobbyists say but then also seek other information. We balance the information and make up our minds based on what seems to be in the best interests of the citizens of North Dakota. If Sean recuses himself on issues where a conflict of interest exists, District 35 is denied a voice and a vote. If he doesn't, the district may as well be represented by his wife's lobbying firm.

With his former boss, Doug Burgum's Dakota PAC, trying to get the best Legislature his money can buy, Sean will be hopelessly entangled in conflicts of interest if elected. Senator Tracy Potter is a fine alternative for District 35.

House Minority Leader Joan Heckaman, D-New Rockford