Recently, while reading a letter to the editor, I was told that the answer to “the Facebook problem" was to pull a commie thingie and stomp on it hard. Or said another way, our government should outlaw the entire company?

Here is another more, shall we say, non commie approach -- maybe a longer lasting, more meaningful, more powerful approach: How about just canceling your Facebook account? Stop using it!

Or is this anti Facebook movement mere theatrics?

Ron Carlson, Bismarck

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0