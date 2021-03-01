Letter: Cancel culture does not belong at Capitol

I’m disappointed in your reaction to the allegations against Rep. Simons. This is a case of he said, she/they said and until there is actual EVIDENCE brought forward, it is time to stand down. Cancel culture is horrible and the fact I see a group of state representatives acting like spoiled children is distressing.

I suggest ND representatives do their in-fighting on their own time and their own dime. This is not why you were elected. If you disagree on the floor over bills, at least have the starch to fight in a legal manner, not through innuendo and by trying to oust your opposition from the Capitol.

I am ashamed to be female today. I love how women clamor to be treated as equal to men, and then quake and hide behind their skirts when the going gets tough. Would the reaction have been different if it had been two women having the same interaction? I ask is because I have been confronted regarding the wearing of a mask, and my response has been identical. Apparently I should be shunned and expelled? Or is that just reserved for men you disagree with? Would reaction have been the same if two men had this encounter? I have doubts.