Letter: Can you identify the only RINO?

Defining a conservative would include statements about moderation, caution and maintaining existing traditions and institutions. The definition of a leader, by Business Insider, included the qualities of: courage, self-control, being fair, working from a plan, paying attention to details, being sympathetic and assuming full responsibility for their team. The very traits that we all admire and support have been regularly demonstrated by Grand Old Party presidents, senators, governors and congressmen: Dwight D. Eisenhower, George H. W. Bush, Ronald Reagan, Mitt Romney, John Kasich, John McCain and Theodore Roosevelt among many others. Had I included Donald Trump in this list would you be able to identify the only RINO?