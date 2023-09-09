Millions of people, worldwide, witnessed with their eyes and with their ears on Jan. 6, 2021, the insurrection against America led by former President Trump. He has since been indicted for his behavior.

Now, Trump appears to be the likely Republican candidate for president in the 2024 election.

The question of his eligibility to run based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States has become a talking point by both conservatives and liberals.

“Section 3 Disqualification from holding office. No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an Officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or give aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each house, remove such disability.”

North Dakota’s Secretary of State Michael Howe approves all statewide election ballots. Will he approve to have Trump’s name on the 2024 North Dakota presidential ballot? This may well be the toughest decision he will be forced to make. If Trump becomes the Republicans' candidate for president in 2024, will Secretary of State Howe support the United States Constitution or will he support his party?

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears.” 1984, George Orwell

Henry Lebak, Bismarck