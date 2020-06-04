Letter: Can an election be bought in North Dakota?

A short time back the nation showed Michael Bloomberg that he could not buy a election, now we are going to see if the people of North Dakota are as smart. How can you be working for the people of North Dakota, when you have got a gift like that to win an election. Before I retired, I was not allowed to receive more than $50 total in a year of gifts from a customer, why was the government so worried that I could be bought for $51 a year, and a public servant cannot be. Look up on the search engines, google etc, what the duties of the North Dakota state treasurer are and ask why is it so important to have somebody there that you control. Does reinventing government mean buying it? That was done back in the 1800s in New York. This has been a strange year, with ads starting so late, a voting by mail started so soon, and people you can check on when you get mailed a ballot on the postal service web site Informed Delivery.