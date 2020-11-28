Letter: Call out Trump for democracy attacks

Our president’s behavior since he lost the election is fitting for a person that is so challenged by acknowledging truth. But it is not his behavior that concerns me. Our other elected federal officials share his despicable human traits. Cramer, Hoeven, and Armstrong have all supported his self-serving and authoritarian policies without question for the past four years, indicating their agreement with his racist, bigoted, xenophobic, misogynistic and immoral conduct. While the issues of party affiliations are relevant, they reflect obedience to political ideology, not the best interests of the People or Nation. My concern is not about party. It is about the way they present themselves as men and human beings. They have completely abrogated their promises to serve on behalf of all the citizens of North Dakota as decent men so that we are heard, no matter how puny our contribution might be to the national debate. They have chosen to violate their oaths of office. They have chosen to abandon integrity and intelligence to serve as rubber stamps. Cramer’s use of the pejorative term “retard” speaks volumes about how little he has learned since his childhood in North Dakota. His life as a consistent draw on taxpayer dollars and a tool of oil interests is a strong indication of his inability to think with intelligence or independence. Hoeven reads from the same script and attempts to assert as a strength his implacable weakness. Armstrong has taken the same political positions but as a loudmouth.