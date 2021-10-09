Letter: Call on EPA to cut methane emissions

For the past 11 years I have advocated regulations to curb oil and gas pollution. Oil and gas pollution hurts communities like mine by degrading our air quality and contributing to man-made climate change.

During the Obama administration, I worked with frontline communities to push the administration to significantly cut methane emissions (pollution) from the oil and gas industry. Our effort culminated with the 2016 “methane standards,” which provided protections for communities like mine (Fort Berthold), while also cutting harmful climate change causing methane emissions. Unfortunately, these regulations were short-lived. The Trump administration went on to work to roll back all the regulations we worked hard to pass. Luckily, through the efforts of a national coalition, we kept most of the Trump roll-backs at bay, which brings me to today.

Now is the best opportunity to get protections in place that protect frontline communities like Fort Berthold from harmful oil and gas pollution. The Biden administration has shown a commitment to making this happen, but the jury is still out on what they will do. In addition, many oil and gas companies like Exxon, BP and others are supportive of federal regulations curbing oil and gas pollution and showed that by opposing a 2020 attempt by the Trump Administration to roll back the 2016 methane rules.