The CO2 pipeline article does not show or mention the line from Mandan Refinery to Minot Air Force Base for JP4 fuel been there for years. I am sticking with the CO2 pipeline be buried below frost line or more up here; things are way different with the freeze/thaw conditions. The line in Louisiana was probably at four feet and they can get away with it down there until things go to heck in a handbasket as we notice at times. There is also the problem of contractors with backhoes and not checking before the dig. I know I have sat waiting for things to get fixed!