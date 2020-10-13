Letter: Burleigh County needs Matthews

Becky Matthews is who we need on the Burleigh County Commission. She is smart, compassionate and energetic. She is a good listener and can comprehend many sides to the same issue. She always does her research and comes to any meeting well prepared. Becky is a wife, a mother, an employee, and is passionate about the people she serves. I am proud to have cast my ballot for her, and I hope you will, too. Vote Becky Matthews for Burleigh County Commission.
Jennifer Bandy, Bismarck
