As a long time County Commissioner, I have monitored many county, state, and national elections. Former Auditor Glatt ran excellent elections for many years. After his retirement, Erica White became the County Elections Supervisor. She also ran excellent elections. I have also served on several Canvassing Boards. Our county elections are very accurate. All legal ballots are counted. According to state law absentee ballots are counted up to the legal time limit. The Auditors department even went so far as to go to the Post Office twice a day near the end of the legal time limit to make sure that all ballots were counted. The lawsuit filed by Auditor Splonskowski claiming that county and state elections are illegal, casts a negative image of our elections. Nothing could be further from the truth. This is a lawsuit filed on his accord and does not reflect the views of Burleigh County.