I live in District 33 and Jeff Delzer is my representative in the North Dakota House. He has always been to me “the quiet company” (remember NW Mutual adds?). An honorable man with NO personal agenda.

Gov. Burgum, why do you need to remove him? Man up and tell the residents of District 33 why you are going into round No. 2 of get rid of Jeff? There are better needs of your booty.