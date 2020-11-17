Letter: Burgum’s quest for a dynasty

Governor Burgum is looking for a big power grab. This insatiable desire is at the expense of residents in District 8 who got cheated out of having a voice in the election of representatives for their district because Gov. Burgum with his millions of dollars believes he can buy control of the Legislature by buying a number of representatives who would be beholden to him because of the money he poured into their campaigns. It only seems to have worked in District 8. Other districts elected their favorites in spite of Burgum’s money. Unfortunately, one of those people elected in District 8 contracted COVID-19 and passed away. So not about to be deterred, Gov. Burgum wants to protect his investment by appointing an apparent friendly patron instead of asking the District 8 Republican Committee for input or providing input to the District 8 committee as to his preferences. Instead Burgum doubled down by filing a lawsuit. Governor Burgum, you obviously missed the day in school when they discussed the three separate branches of government and the purpose of the separation of powers of those branches. Gov. Burgum needs to remember members of the Legislature are not his employees or subjects.