Letter: Burgum order on North Dakota energy is crucial step

Gov. Burgum’s recent executive order in defense of North Dakota’s energy workers is a crucial first step to protect our citizens. The Biden administration’s broad and overreaching actions will crush our economy and our workforce. Federal lands drilling bans and pipeline project halts without meaningful discussion are senseless. They don’t make sense for the country’s economy, our security, nor does it help the climate. I fear President Biden will continue down this partisan, senseless path, rather than follow through with his campaign messages of bipartisanship and pursue common sense energy policy. The need for reliable energy sources and infrastructure could not be more evident after the recent disasters with extreme cold temperatures. Thank you, Governor Burgum for standing up for energy workers and continuing to fight political federal overreach.