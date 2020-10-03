Letter: Burgum not meeting obligation to North Dakotans

Governor, people are DYING here.
We need the leadership vaccine – business leadership, based on hard-nosed principles like:
• Pursue the purpose of the business – public safety.
- More revenue, less expense.
- Dead people are not good for the economy.
- People who can’t shop locally support businesses in other states instead.
- Mitigate risk. Don’t let people die unnecessarily on your watch.
- Every day this goes on is tremendously expensive.
• Business loyalty belongs to shareholders – citizens – not some ideology.
• Logic, science, expertise, analysis, diverse perspectives and scenarios are proven effective tools for leadership and management. Yielding to bullies and pandering to power? Not so much.
Age and underlying conditions do not cause or excuse these deaths. They are personal tragedies, not statistics. So yes, we are angry. We would picket, but it's too damn dangerous to go out.
You have a moral obligation to optimize public safety. This is not a political skirmish, sir. This is a war for life itself and a new, sustainable social compact. Step up.
With grave urgency, believing you are able and hoping you are willing.
Cheryl Biller, Fargo
Barb Caine, Jamestown
Tawny Trottier Cale, Minot
Ellen Chaffee, Bismarck
Caryn Claflin, Jamestown
Joan Douville, Fargo
Karen Ehrens, Bismarck
Margie Zalk Enerson, Bismarck
Mary Fritz, Bismarck
Mindy Heitkamp, West Fargo
Valerie Henningsen, Fullerton
Amber Herbranson, Fargo
Deb Heuther, Lisbon
Joan Justesen, Fargo
Leslie Paulson Hulbert, Carrington
Tiffany Johnson, Grand Forks
Sherry Johnson-Wilson, Mandan
Sid Kadrmas, Mandan
Cindy Klein, Dickinson
Kay Kringlie, Valley City
Vanessa Kummer, Colfax
Sheila Austin Lacy, Fessenden
Kayley Meredith, Jamestown
Gwendolyn McCay, Bismarck
Paige McDaniel, Bismarck
Lynne McManus, Enderlin
Janet Michelson, Bismarck
Karen Midgarden, West Fargo
Gayle Nelson, Jamestown
Karen Nelson, Dickinson
Kelly Nelson, Grand Forks
Audrey Boe Olson, Turtle Lake
Becky O’Meara, MN border, family in ND
Jackie Owen, Valley City
Krisanna Peterson, Bismarck
Cindi Psychos, Jamestown
Peg Racek, West Fargo
Robbie Huether Reinke, Jamestown
Mary, David, and Sam Rennich, Bismarck
Valerie Morman Sampson, Edmore
Nikki Schlinger, Morton County
Stephanie Nichole Schock, Rugby
Aruna Seth, Bismarck
Karen Sillerud, Dickinson
Gail Taylor, Fargo
Mary C. Tintes, Fargo
Cheryl Underhill, Bismarck
Shannon Borke VanHorn, Fargo
Anne Vig, Fargo
Lissa Walsh, Bismarck
Jane Arman Williams, Fargo
Deb Wisdom, Washburn
Angel Young, Bismarck
Signed by members of a non-partisan Facebook group, mostly strangers to each other, in one day’s time.
