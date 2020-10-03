Letter: Burgum not meeting obligation to North Dakotans

Governor, people are DYING here.

We need the leadership vaccine – business leadership, based on hard-nosed principles like:

• Pursue the purpose of the business – public safety.

More revenue, less expense.

Dead people are not good for the economy.

People who can’t shop locally support businesses in other states instead.

Mitigate risk. Don’t let people die unnecessarily on your watch.

Every day this goes on is tremendously expensive.

• Business loyalty belongs to shareholders – citizens – not some ideology.

• Logic, science, expertise, analysis, diverse perspectives and scenarios are proven effective tools for leadership and management. Yielding to bullies and pandering to power? Not so much.

Age and underlying conditions do not cause or excuse these deaths. They are personal tragedies, not statistics. So yes, we are angry. We would picket, but it's too damn dangerous to go out.

You have a moral obligation to optimize public safety. This is not a political skirmish, sir. This is a war for life itself and a new, sustainable social compact. Step up.