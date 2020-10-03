 Skip to main content
Letter: Burgum not meeting obligation to North Dakotans

Governor, people are DYING here.

We need the leadership vaccine – business leadership, based on hard-nosed principles like:

• Pursue the purpose of the business – public safety.

  • More revenue, less expense.
  • Dead people are not good for the economy.
  • People who can’t shop locally support businesses in other states instead.
  • Mitigate risk. Don’t let people die unnecessarily on your watch.
  • Every day this goes on is tremendously expensive.

• Business loyalty belongs to shareholders – citizens – not some ideology.

• Logic, science, expertise, analysis, diverse perspectives and scenarios are proven effective tools for leadership and management. Yielding to bullies and pandering to power? Not so much.

Age and underlying conditions do not cause or excuse these deaths. They are personal tragedies, not statistics. So yes, we are angry. We would picket, but it's too damn dangerous to go out.

You have a moral obligation to optimize public safety. This is not a political skirmish, sir. This is a war for life itself and a new, sustainable social compact. Step up.

With grave urgency, believing you are able and hoping you are willing.

Cheryl Biller, Fargo

Barb Caine, Jamestown

Tawny Trottier Cale, Minot

Ellen Chaffee, Bismarck

Caryn Claflin, Jamestown

Joan Douville, Fargo

Karen Ehrens, Bismarck

Margie Zalk Enerson, Bismarck

Mary Fritz, Bismarck

Mindy Heitkamp, West Fargo

Valerie Henningsen, Fullerton

Amber Herbranson, Fargo

Deb Heuther, Lisbon

Joan Justesen, Fargo

Leslie Paulson Hulbert, Carrington

Tiffany Johnson, Grand Forks

Sherry Johnson-Wilson, Mandan

Sid Kadrmas, Mandan

Cindy Klein, Dickinson

Kay Kringlie, Valley City

Vanessa Kummer, Colfax

Sheila Austin Lacy, Fessenden

Kayley Meredith, Jamestown

Gwendolyn McCay, Bismarck

Paige McDaniel, Bismarck

Lynne McManus, Enderlin

Janet Michelson, Bismarck

Karen Midgarden, West Fargo

Gayle Nelson, Jamestown

Karen Nelson, Dickinson

Kelly Nelson, Grand Forks

Audrey Boe Olson, Turtle Lake

Becky O’Meara, MN border, family in ND

Jackie Owen, Valley City

Krisanna Peterson, Bismarck

Cindi Psychos, Jamestown

Peg Racek, West Fargo

Robbie Huether Reinke, Jamestown

Mary, David, and Sam Rennich, Bismarck

Valerie Morman Sampson, Edmore

Nikki Schlinger, Morton County

Stephanie Nichole Schock, Rugby

Aruna Seth, Bismarck

Karen Sillerud, Dickinson

Gail Taylor, Fargo

Mary C. Tintes, Fargo

Cheryl Underhill, Bismarck

Shannon Borke VanHorn, Fargo

Anne Vig, Fargo

Lissa Walsh, Bismarck

Jane Arman Williams, Fargo

Deb Wisdom, Washburn

Angel Young, Bismarck

Signed by members of a non-partisan Facebook group, mostly strangers to each other, in one day’s time.

