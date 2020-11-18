Letter: Burgum not backed up by Century Code

Subsection 1 of section 16.1-13-10 of the North Dakota Century Code states that: “If a vacancy in the office of a member of the legislative assembly occurs, the county auditor of the county in which the former member resides or resided shall notify the chairman of the legislative management of the vacancy ... Upon receiving notification of a vacancy, the chairman of the legislative management shall notify the district committee of the political party that the former member represented in the district in which the vacancy exists. The district committee shall hold a meeting within twenty-one days after receiving the notification and select an individual to fill the vacancy.” This, together with Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s Oct. 13, 2020 opinion, seems like a pretty clear-cut solution to the current problem in District 8. So what’s the fuss about?