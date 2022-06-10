Letter: Burgum campaign spending not fair

In North Dakota the expression "North Dakota Nice" is often heard. A similar shared mindset in ND might also be "North Dakota Fair." Overall North Dakotans it might be "fair" to say appreciate and expect a level playing field in life in general and especially in ND politics.

It's too bad Governor Burgum does not appear to share what most people who live and vote in ND believe in.

It has recently been brought forth by the media and others that the governor is and has been using his extreme wealth to influence voters in certain Republican primary races. He appears to want to defeat conservative leaning opponents who disagree with his agenda. Most of these candidate cannot match his the amounts of money spent against them when it includes the governors contributions.

Doug Burgum may be the first ND governor who has chosen this route to accumulate power in the state's history. This type of behavior may be just a small part of the arrogance the governor displays as he attempts to get his own way and accumulate power.

Not very North Dakota nice or ND Fair.

Candidates who have accepted and who are accepting the governor's handouts might want to rethink whether or not it is worth it in the long run as voters begin to realize what is going on.

Tom Tracy, Jamestown

