Letter: Buffalo is fine, but where’s the beef?

North Dakota doesn’t have many famous landmarks but there is one animal that we are known for, American Bison, often called buffalo. All across North Dakota you’ll see pictures, murals, and statues of the iconic animal. It’s on our license plate, our state quarter design, it’s the mascot of our state university, and Sen. John Hoeven (R-N.D.) uses the animal on his logo.

Clearly bison are extremely popular here. It makes sense that Senator Hoeven championed legislation that made the buffalo our national mammal, and that he recently re-submitted legislation to protect our consumers with The Truth in Buffalo Labeling Act.

Hoeven is right. When buying meat, consumers should see labels on every product that name the specific type of animal, ingredients, and country of origin of product. A fact sheet from the National Bison Association claims that companies are mislabeling meat from water buffalo as buffalo meat, conning consumers into thinking that they are buying the meat from American Bison.