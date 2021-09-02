Letter: Budget work needed

We just received the Burleigh County Notice of 2021 Estimated Property Tax Changes. Compared to 2020, the dollar change results are as follows:
Burleigh County: a 23.1% increase.
- This is on top of the State’s recent takeover of county social services programs to the tune of 20 mills or nearly $200 million statewide. Where is this relief reflected?
City of Bismarck: a 25.1% increase. Compounding this is:
- The recent pay off of a significant 5-year street and road resurfacing special assessment just to be notified by the City another significant street improvement assessment is coming. To be candid, our residential road is fine. Is it standard practice for the City to reissue a new assessment once a previous one just expires?
- Bismarck can keep their city, park, school, and other properties green at taxpayer expense but charge its residents grossly excessive water rates to the extent that they try to do the same.
Bismarck Park District: a 10.7% increase.
- This is on the heels of a recent failed initiative to build a $100 million plus Parks and Recreation facility. This solidifies my position on that matter.
Bismarck Schools: a 10.4% increase.
This comes on top of the significant federal COVID funding the state has already received as well as the additional COVID funding that remains to be allocated which extends down to the state’s political subdivisions. Yes, billions of dollars.
We encourage each of our community members, regardless of your viewpoint, to contact your elected officials and express your views. It is one method we have to keep our elected officials accountable.
In our view, our local commissioners/elected officials have significant budget work yet to do. It should be a time of finding opportunity for tax relief for the residential taxpayer and not burdening them with significant increases.
John Halvorson, Bismarck