Letter: Budget work needed

We just received the Burleigh County Notice of 2021 Estimated Property Tax Changes. Compared to 2020, the dollar change results are as follows:

Burleigh County: a 23.1% increase.

- This is on top of the State’s recent takeover of county social services programs to the tune of 20 mills or nearly $200 million statewide. Where is this relief reflected?

City of Bismarck: a 25.1% increase. Compounding this is:

- The recent pay off of a significant 5-year street and road resurfacing special assessment just to be notified by the City another significant street improvement assessment is coming. To be candid, our residential road is fine. Is it standard practice for the City to reissue a new assessment once a previous one just expires?

- Bismarck can keep their city, park, school, and other properties green at taxpayer expense but charge its residents grossly excessive water rates to the extent that they try to do the same.

Bismarck Park District: a 10.7% increase.

- This is on the heels of a recent failed initiative to build a $100 million plus Parks and Recreation facility. This solidifies my position on that matter.