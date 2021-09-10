Letter: Budget cuts should mark end of the war

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Congratulations!

President Joe Biden has brought the U.S. out of a 20-year war!

He should announce that accomplishment to the world by deleting $1 billion from the U.S. budget. The area from which he could select the amount could be determined by a meeting with both political parties in both Houses of Congress. Quickly! The money should come from a limited number of departments in our government.

NORTH DAKOTA

Our appreciation!

We can demonstrate our agreement with this great decision.

Gov. Doug Burgum can suggest departments withhold $1 million from our two-year North Dakota budget. He does not have the authority to “change the budget” but he can encourage department managers to disagree with the budget amount provided by the Legislature for their activity. Quickly! The money should come from a limited number of departments in our government. The Governor can meet with leaders from both political parties from both Houses of the Legislature to agree jointly on specific projects and amounts to be included in the $1 million amount.

OTHER STATES