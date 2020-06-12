Letter: 'Buck stops' with the president

Richland, Wash., is special to me for two reasons. I have family that have lived there since the early 1940s. Bob, my cousin, graduated with General Mattis and knew him well. And, Richland is the home of the Hanford Site. This was the location designated by the Federal Government to carry out the covert Manhattan Project. Under the supervision of Enrico Fermi and other top scientists, the Hanford Site was home to the B reactor, the first full-scale plutonium production reactor in the world. The plutonium from this site was used in Fat Man, a more powerful bomb that was dropped on Nagasaki bringing an end to WWII. My dad worked at this site as a welder. He told me when welding was needed, he had to drop everything and rush to a particular job. I don’t think dad and the others working there realized they were making history by working on something that would end the war. Years later all he ever told me was, “I did important government work.” And, “there was this guy with wild hair that would examine the work we were doing.” I have often wondered if this was Einstein but I don’t believe he was ever at the site. I recommend reading a Pulitzer Prize winning book by Richard Rhodes titled, “The Making of the Atomic Bomb.” Harry Truman said, “the buck stops here.” He authorized the use of Little Boy and Fat Man that made Japan surrender. Think of the pressure this little guy from Missouri must have felt! If the “Cry Baby-in Chief” handled WWII the way he has fumbled COVID-19, we’d all be speaking another language today. The only buck Trump ever stops is those he chisels out of someone. He reminds me of Uriah Heep in Charles Dickens “David Copperfield.”