Letter: Bridge preservation ignores rail workers

FORB, enough. Stop!

Your mission is not about preserving meaningful history for this community. The railroad bridge for most of you, is something you’ve never used, only looked at. It is for you a picture, aesthetic pleasure, but not a need.

Reality is for some of your neighbors it is much more than that. It is a structure they need to do their job. The safety of that job should be important to you because their work is a service to you. They provide a service important not only to this community and this state but to the region and entire nation. That is why the federal government provided the property for the railroad to build on. That service is still critically important now.

The safety of the rail crews should be a primary concern. Their economic opportunity should be important as well. With weight limits due to the condition of the bridge they are being denied trains that can go through Minot and Aberdeen that cannot go through here. Your campaign has cost those workers income by delaying an upgrade that would eliminate restrictions.

This is not about the profits of BNSF. They will be fine either way. It does not matter much to Warren Buffet. His life won’t change. It does directly matter to the rail workers who are trying to serve you. That is the reality. To ignore reality is convenient for FORB. What does it say to your neighbors? For me it is real as my son is one of the people who uses that bridge routinely. He is one of the rail workers whose commitment to the job is a 24/7/365 commitment. It is sad that those who benefit from his service ignore his safety and income opportunity. Actually it is a shame.

LaVonne Wohl, Bismarck

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0