Letter: Bridge defines our community

Over the course of the last few years there has been discussion about the rail bridge across the Missouri River. Why are we talking about this? Why would anyone want to demolish this bridge and all that it represents to the communities it connected in 1883? What good can possibly come from removing this historical landmark that so many people walk by, photograph and boat under each day? Near the bridge are replicas of various modes of transportation that were used prior to the bridge and before Bismarck existed. On many days in the summer I have focused on a boat similar to that used by Lewis and Clark on their trip up the river in 1804 while in the background a replica of a paddle boat that carried freight and passengers passed under the historic bridge. Where else would we find such a representative example of our history?