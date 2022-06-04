Letter: Bridge defines our community

Over the course of the last few years there has been discussion about the rail bridge across the Missouri River. Why are we talking about this? Why would anyone want to demolish this bridge and all that it represents to the communities it connected in 1883? What good can possibly come from removing this historical landmark that so many people walk by, photograph and boat under each day? Near the bridge are replicas of various modes of transportation that were used prior to the bridge and before Bismarck existed. On many days in the summer I have focused on a boat similar to that used by Lewis and Clark on their trip up the river in 1804 while in the background a replica of a paddle boat that carried freight and passengers passed under the historic bridge. Where else would we find such a representative example of our history?
Imagine what the river that flows between Morton and Burleigh County would look like without this bridge. What would our communities look like without the railroad depots that have been saved and restored; without the Lewis and Clark Hotel or Patterson Hotel; or without the First National Bank building in Mandan and the F.W. Woolworth building in Bismarck?
The opportunity to make an historic bridge the centerpiece of river front development and connect Burleigh and Morton County by a pedestrian trail is unique. Exercise in a beautiful setting is highly sought out. Our community has the chance to look out from the new science center onto an area that is open to unlimited potential. What a shame it would be to look down and not see a bridge that has defined this community since the first days of its history.
Bill Knudson, Mandan