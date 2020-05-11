Letter: Brandt Dick is a leader

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am pleased to endorse Brandt Dick for Superintendent of Public Instruction. I have known Brandt for the past 20 plus years as a teacher, coach, fellow athletic administrator and as a school superintendent.

Leadership is defined in Webster’s Dictionary as, “Leading a group of people or organization.” I have witnessed Brandt lead students to better grades in the classroom. He has led teams to victory on the court, he has led teams of teachers to be motivated and caring and he has led school boards through difficult decisions. Brandt has a wide range of educational experiences and has shown leadership in many arenas. His experience as a teacher, coach, principal, college professor and school superintendent, along with serving on numerous education boards and committees, gives him a great background to lead the Department of Public Instruction.

I not only view Brandt as a fine person, but also as a fine educational administrator. His approach to his profession is embedded in integrity and dignity. Those qualities are admired by many of his fellow administrators. Brandt exhibits great organizational and administrative skills. He not only accepts challenges but thrives within them. He would be bored without those challenges.