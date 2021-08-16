Letter: Border issue costing taxpayers

It seems very strange that the public never sees or hears anything from the major news and TV outlets about the illegals walking across the southern border. A U.S. representative (Democrat) from Texas told of the disease, criminals, weapons and drugs coming into this country.

I do not think anyone really knows how many illegals are in the country at this time and still coming. The government is supposedly transporting a lot of them around the country. Seems the government (taxpayer) is spending a bundle for their care! That means food, clothing, medical, dental, schooling, a place to live and money to spend.

The disturbing thing that I hear and just read it (editorial) in Bismarck Tribune is that our seniors are choosing between food and medicine! What has happened to this country?

Duane Schuh, Underwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0