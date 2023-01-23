Letter: Book banning bill should be rejected

I note a Dickinson and a Williston legislator are promoting bills banning books in libraries with sexual content. What more appropriate place is there for books about sex than a library. I thought Neanderthals were extinct. Apparently not.
Tom Mayer, Bismarck
