I am a fifth generation North Dakotan, and a librarian.

Dozens of my colleagues and I have provided testimony in opposition to the library censorship/ book banning bills HB1205 and SB2360.

First and foremost, I’m in opposition to these bills because they are unconstitutional and violate the First Amendment.

Additionally, at the time I am submitting this letter and to my current knowledge, the fiscal implications of these bills have not been assessed by the Appropriations Committees in either Chamber, and there are no fiscal notes identifying impacts on state agencies’ and/or local governments’ delivery of services.

The North Dakota State Library has found through their research that just for their collection alone, it would cost around $3.3 million to cover the extra staff and work time to reassess their collection to meet the vague specifications of the bills.

That’s just one of the libraries in North Dakota.

Now take into consideration all the city, county, and school library collections across North Dakota.

Why hasn’t this been considered AT ALL?

How will this legislation, if passed in ANY FORM, affect our libraries’ abilities to provide crucial services for our communities when a substantial portion of budgets and staff resources become tied up in this exercise in futility?

How exactly would arrested and convicted library workers be charged and prosecuted? Who exactly in the organizations would be charged?

Will there be a “banned book registry” and who in the government decides for the library professionals of North Dakota what we are allowed to provide in the libraries? Who will inspect the libraries to make sure the offensive titles are removed?

The questions will never stop coming in this bureaucratic nightmare.

I ask the representatives of the people of North Dakota to VOTE NO on HB1205 and SB2360.

Mariah Ralston Deragon, Bismarck

701 Library Advocacy Taskforce member