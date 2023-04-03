The North Dakota book ban bill Senate Bill 2360 sponsored by Sen. Keith Boehm will create some immediate challenges if it is passed by our wonderful legislature. First and foremost of those terrible newly created issues is what do we do with those banned filthy books. In a moment of clarity a solution came to me. We need to have a wonderful book burning in Mandan. The newly constructed Dykshoorn Park fire pit area would be an ideal location for the sizzling event. With one of the offending institutions, Morton Mandan Public Library, located nearby we could simply carry the obnoxious and unlawful volumes from the library to the grand fire. There we could gather displaying our oppressive armbands and tall pointy white hats and along with many of the other overtaxed citizens of Mandan and Morton county breathe deep the intoxicating fumes of hatred and oppression emitted from that blaze.