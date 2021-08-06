Letter: Board action wrong on NDSU president

I think the State Board of Higher Ed got it wrong concerning Dr. Bresciani. Quote from evaluation “I am concerned however that the research position has been eroding over the last several years.” FACTS: State Board of Higher Ed forgot to mention that in 2010 there were still earmarks supplied by our congressional delegation totaling $38,000,000. Our delegation was especially good at getting more than our fair share of those earmarks for NDSU. If you take those out, NDSU has grown research expenditures by $67,000,000 since 2010. Total research expenditures for 2020 were $155,600,000 about 45 million more than the other research university in the state. NDSU is still in the top 100 public research universities in the county. They are in the top 21% of all the research universities in the country. NO other research university in North Dakota is in those metrics.
Finances: FACTS: NDSU has just completed the In Our Hands Campaign whose goal was $400 million. Supporters of NDSU obviously enjoyed the leadership of President Bresciani and were willing to commit over $430 million, they don’t donate if they think there is a problem with leadership. The Composite Financial Index has risen from 1.2 in 2010 to 4.6 in 2020 the highest ranking in the state and a wide margin over the other research university whose number is 2.8. Deferred maintenance has gone down from $326 million in 2010 to $162 million in 2021. Administrative costs at NDSU are 3.7% while the whole NDUS average is 11%. NDSU’s Standard and Poor’s Index has risen from A+ to AA- since 2010. Yet State Board of Higher Ed writes about finances “my concern would be the effectiveness of traditional approaches."