Letter: Board action wrong on NDSU president

I think the State Board of Higher Ed got it wrong concerning Dr. Bresciani. Quote from evaluation “I am concerned however that the research position has been eroding over the last several years.” FACTS: State Board of Higher Ed forgot to mention that in 2010 there were still earmarks supplied by our congressional delegation totaling $38,000,000. Our delegation was especially good at getting more than our fair share of those earmarks for NDSU. If you take those out, NDSU has grown research expenditures by $67,000,000 since 2010. Total research expenditures for 2020 were $155,600,000 about 45 million more than the other research university in the state. NDSU is still in the top 100 public research universities in the county. They are in the top 21% of all the research universities in the country. NO other research university in North Dakota is in those metrics.