Reading of all the BNSF bridge thrashing about I see no problem for them to construct a two track bridge to the north the sensible thing to do after many years of single track restriction. BNSF rather than spend 10 Mil to remove the old bridge spend the estimated 7 Mil or less to convert the old bridge into the coolest river crossing ever. Receiving the appreciation of FORB, other interested parties or organizations in Bismarck/Mandan, the silent majority, hikers and bicycle riders. By doing this BNSF would see a saving of 3 Mil or so which ain’t chump change, would not have to contend with a complicated disassembly or the lines on the north side of the present bridge.