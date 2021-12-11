 Skip to main content
Letter: Blog to feature new, archived book reviews

After having read books and written almost 150 book reviews that have been published over the year in The Bismarck Tribune, I found I would continue to read more books if I would review the books I read. Some of you have told me you miss reading my book reviews, and I have taken your comments seriously. If you have access to the internet you can go to https://judgebobsbookreviews.wordpress.com/ where you will find three current book reviews. At the top of the opening page you can click on a link to read Judge Bob’s Current Book Reviews, or you can click on a link to read old archived book reviews. Since this blog is new, I have not yet uploaded all of the almost 150 book reviews I have written, but I will do so over time. There is also a link at the top of the page to click on so you can subscribe and automatically receive notice every time I post a Current or Archived book Review. Enjoy reading a few book reviews again.

Bob Wefald, Bismarck

